Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

