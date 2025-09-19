BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Director Sells $113,319.78 in Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) Director Angela Acharia sold 56,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $113,319.78. Following the sale, the director owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,858.70. The trade was a 82.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Angela Acharia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, Angela Acharia sold 25,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $48,500.00.
- On Friday, September 5th, Angela Acharia sold 1,285 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $2,402.95.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Angela Acharia sold 100 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $188.00.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Angela Acharia sold 67,985 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $127,811.80.
BuzzFeed Stock Performance
Shares of BZFD opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 3.45. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 66,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BZFD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded BuzzFeed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZFD
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BuzzFeed
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.