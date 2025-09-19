BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Director Sells $113,319.78 in Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) Director Angela Acharia sold 56,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $113,319.78. Following the sale, the director owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,858.70. The trade was a 82.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Angela Acharia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

On Monday, September 8th, Angela Acharia sold 25,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $48,500.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Angela Acharia sold 1,285 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $2,402.95.

On Thursday, September 4th, Angela Acharia sold 100 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $188.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Angela Acharia sold 67,985 shares of BuzzFeed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $127,811.80.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of BZFD opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 3.45. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. BuzzFeed had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. BuzzFeed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 66,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZFD has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded BuzzFeed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZFD

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.