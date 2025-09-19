Timothy Clossey Sells 2,000 Shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $66,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,080. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PARR opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Par Pacific by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Par Pacific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

