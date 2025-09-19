Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Sells $105,196.00 in Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,196.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,484. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $16,421,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 262.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,068,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 773,763 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,790,000 after purchasing an additional 397,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 55.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 835,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,215,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 284,716 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

