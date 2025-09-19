Gregory Martin Smith Sells 3,200 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $93,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $158,197.05. This represents a 37.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 7.62%.The company had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 338.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

