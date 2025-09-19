First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Acquires $73,800.00 in Stock

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Karen Jensen acquired 3,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,230.80. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.82. First Busey Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 726.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 23.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in First Busey by 59.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

