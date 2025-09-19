4,047 Shares in Relx Plc $RELX Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,287,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,041,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Relx by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,509 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 6,125.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 679,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,232,000 after purchasing an additional 668,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

