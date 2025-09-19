Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAVA. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $69.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

