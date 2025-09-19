Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 65.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.62. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $208.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,227.34. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $17,161,015. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

