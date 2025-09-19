Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after buying an additional 2,675,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after purchasing an additional 748,583 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,854,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.28 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

