ResMed Inc. $RMD Stake Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 29.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $273.01 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.85.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

