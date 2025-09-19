Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Tanger by 3,451.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Tanger by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 132.95%.

In other Tanger news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $607,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,182.10. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tanger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

