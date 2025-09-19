Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $6,949,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,957,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 348.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,183,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%

XMLV opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.