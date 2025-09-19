Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $6,949,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,957,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 348.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,183,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%
XMLV opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
