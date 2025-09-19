DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,315 shares of company stock worth $689,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

