Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,425 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,742,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,950,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,158,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,026,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

