Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $467.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $467.71. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

