Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $111.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $113.57.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

