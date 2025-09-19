Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $215.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

