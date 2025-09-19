Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $48,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4%

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

