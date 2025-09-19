Carderock Capital Management Inc. Makes New $159,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE IRT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 566.67%.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
