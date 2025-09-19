Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,870 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 64,986 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

