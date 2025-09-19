Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IVV opened at $663.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $643.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $666.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

