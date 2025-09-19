Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
Siga Technologies Stock Up 2.4%
NASDAQ SIGA opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Siga Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95.
Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
