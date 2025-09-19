Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Siga Technologies Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Siga Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $635.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Siga Technologies alerts:

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Siga Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Siga Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 116.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Siga Technologies by 6,344.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Siga Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Siga Technologies

About Siga Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siga Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siga Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.