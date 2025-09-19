NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

IQSU opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $52.80.

NYLI Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

