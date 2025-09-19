Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

