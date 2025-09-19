UBS Group Cuts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $295.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $305.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.97. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 130.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 27.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

