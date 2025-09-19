Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MIR. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of MIR opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 977,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.