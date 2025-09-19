ASML’s (ASML) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $927.80 on Tuesday. ASML has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $938.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $733.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.