Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEXA. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $4.00 target price on Nexa Resources and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.67.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

NEXA stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $657.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $708.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.20 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

