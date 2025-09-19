Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.1%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at $43,217,231.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 668,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,265,033. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

