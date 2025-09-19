Barclays Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $730.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $753.00 to $730.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LII. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $676.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $628.83.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $541.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $590.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.57. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $500.10 and a 52-week high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total transaction of $1,864,051.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,155,842.96. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total value of $177,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,764.52. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

