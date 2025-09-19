V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VFC. Baird R W upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.80 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -276.92%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in V.F. by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

