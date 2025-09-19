JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $14.00

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS news, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $199,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,984.30. This represents a 67.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,828.50. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,700,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 420,398 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

