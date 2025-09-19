KLARNAGRP (NYSE:KLAR) Now Covered by Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of KLARNAGRP (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAR. Wall Street Zen raised KLARNAGRP to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on KLARNAGRP in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get KLARNAGRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLARNAGRP

KLARNAGRP Price Performance

About KLARNAGRP

Shares of KLAR stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. KLARNAGRP has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLARNAGRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLARNAGRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.