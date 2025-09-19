Upbound Group’s (UPBD) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. Upbound Group has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,373.29. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Upbound Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Upbound Group by 414.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 179.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

