Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of RAPP stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.73. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cheryl Gault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $191,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 171,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.24. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 426,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,399,630. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock worth $557,150. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

