TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ TATT opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $522.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TATT. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 470.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

