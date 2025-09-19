Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4,098.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 873,686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $10,573,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $6,378,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

