L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut L’Oreal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. L’Oreal has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

