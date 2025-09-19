L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L’Oreal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut L’Oreal from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
