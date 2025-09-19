Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.63. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

