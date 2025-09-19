Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cormark Analyst Says

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.29.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 0.1%

About Aya Gold & Silver

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$15.39 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.21.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

