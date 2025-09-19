Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMLX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.44. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.