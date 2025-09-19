Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $100.85 and last traded at $100.71, with a volume of 12302837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on C. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 108,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $4,556,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

