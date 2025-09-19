JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Corporacion America Airports in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAAP

Corporacion America Airports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion America Airports

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 421,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 224,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Corporacion America Airports by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.