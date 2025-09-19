Lake Street Capital Cuts Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Price Target to $8.00

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 1.2%

RLGT stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 25,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,729.60. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 78.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.