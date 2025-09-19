Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

NYSE:ALK opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $78.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,046.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 973,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,064,000 after acquiring an additional 176,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 187,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

