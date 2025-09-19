Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $118.00.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

PLD opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

