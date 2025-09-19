LogProstyle Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 22nd (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS)

LogProstyle’s (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 22nd. LogProstyle had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of LogProstyle’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LogProstyle Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS opened at $1.06 on Friday. LogProstyle has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Trading of LogProstyle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogProstyle stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.41% of LogProstyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

About LogProstyle

LogProstyle, Inc is a holding company, which owns and operates a real estate renovation and resale business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Hotel, and Others. The Real estate segment provides real estate-related services, such as design and renovation, and real estate development.

