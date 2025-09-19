Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $155.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $170.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

