Eleco’s (ELCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Eleco (LON:ELCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 176 price target on the stock.

Eleco Price Performance

Shares of LON ELCO opened at GBX 137 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,425.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eleco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.36 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 182.40.

Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share for the quarter. Eleco had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eleco will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eleco

